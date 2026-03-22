Anto Grgic secured a point for the Luganesi in the Wankdorf Keystone

Young Boys secured their place in the Championship Group with a 1-1 draw against Lugano, but remain behind in the race for the European Cup places.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alvyn Sanches' ninth goal since his return to the Bernese team at the end of October following a cruciate ligament rupture gave YB the perfect start. In the 5th minute, the Swiss international benefited from Alan Virginius' ideal assist and beat former YB keeper David von Ballmoos in the visitors' goal.

FC Lugano deserved the equalizer in the following minutes because they always made an effort and had one or two dangerous finishes, especially after the break. The redemption for the Ticino side came in the 65th minute with a penalty. After Chris Bedia had fouled Uran Bislimi in his own penalty area, specialist Anto Grgic scored to make it 1-1.

The draw keeps Lugano five points ahead of YB and well positioned in the race for the European Cup places. Should FC St. Gallen win the Cup, the first four places should be enough for international business. Otherwise, only the top three will qualify for the European Cup.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Lugano 1:1 (1:0)

27'933 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 5. Sanches (Virginius) 1:0. 65. Grgic (penalty) 1:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Valery (73. Janko), Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito; Gigovic (86. Pech), Fernandes; Males (65. Fassnacht), Sanches, Virginius (73. Colley); Bedia (66. Essende).

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Delcroix, Papadopoulos, Mai; Grgic; Cimignani (89. Brault-Guillard), Mahmoud, Bislimi, Martim Marques (60. Koutsias); Steffen (84. Bottani), Pihlström (60. Mahou).

Remarks: Cautions: 59 Papadopoulos, 81 Von Ballmoos, 82 Lauper, 84 Grgic.