The three candidates are Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) and Dan Ndoye (FC Bologna). National team coach Murat Yakin is allowed to announce the winner.

In the end, his captain Xhaka wins the race. This is the fourth time in total - including the last three in a row - that the 32-year-old has been voted Swiss international player of the year. The 135-times international player thanks the national team coach Yakin for the award via video link.