From Athens to Zurich: 56-time Swiss international Steven Zuber joins FCZ Keystone

Steven Zuber is returning to the Super League after eleven years. The 56-time Swiss international has signed a contract with FC Zurich until 2026.

SDA

Zuber played for AEK Athens for two years after several spells in Germany. He won the double with the Greek club in 2023. This season, the 33-year-old attacking player only made five appearances and was no longer in the squad.

Zuber terminated his contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025, early and has now joined FCZ, where his former advisor Milos Malenovic acts as head of sport. Fun fact: Zuber comes from the Grasshoppers' youth ranks and made 146 appearances for the city rivals before moving to ZSKA Moscow in 2013.