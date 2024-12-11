  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Steven Zuber joins FC Zurich

SDA

11.12.2024 - 18:29

From Athens to Zurich: 56-time Swiss international Steven Zuber joins FCZ
From Athens to Zurich: 56-time Swiss international Steven Zuber joins FCZ
Keystone

Steven Zuber is returning to the Super League after eleven years. The 56-time Swiss international has signed a contract with FC Zurich until 2026.

11.12.2024, 18:29

11.12.2024, 19:14

Zuber played for AEK Athens for two years after several spells in Germany. He won the double with the Greek club in 2023. This season, the 33-year-old attacking player only made five appearances and was no longer in the squad.

Zuber terminated his contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025, early and has now joined FCZ, where his former advisor Milos Malenovic acts as head of sport. Fun fact: Zuber comes from the Grasshoppers' youth ranks and made 146 appearances for the city rivals before moving to ZSKA Moscow in 2013.

More from the department

World Cup. Football World Cup 2030 in six countries, 2034 in Saudi Arabia

World CupFootball World Cup 2030 in six countries, 2034 in Saudi Arabia

England. Guardiola no longer wants to be a club coach after Manchester City

EnglandGuardiola no longer wants to be a club coach after Manchester City

Ski Freestyle/Snowboard. Big Air Chur will not take place in 2025

Ski Freestyle/SnowboardBig Air Chur will not take place in 2025