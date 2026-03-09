  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League St.Gallen striker Vogt moves to Hoffenheim

SDA

9.3.2026 - 19:58

Alessandro Vogt looks back on a successful season so far
Alessandro Vogt looks back on a successful season so far
Keystone

As expected, striker Alessandro Vogt is leaving FC St. Gallen after the current season to join Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. The club made the announcement in a press release.

Keystone-SDA

09.03.2026, 19:58

The 21-year-old joined the youngsters from eastern Switzerland in January 2023. After completing preparations with the first team in the summer of 2025, he signed his first professional contract. In his debut season at the highest level, Vogt has scored 16 goals in 32 competitive matches so far and assisted a further five goals.

More from the department

Paralympics. Switzerland reaches the medal target on the third day

ParalympicsSwitzerland reaches the medal target on the third day

Italy. Sommer and Akanji lose Milan derby

ItalySommer and Akanji lose Milan derby

FCZ - Lausanne-Sport 2:3. Lausanne-Sport also beat Grasshoppers after FCZ

FCZ - Lausanne-Sport 2:3Lausanne-Sport also beat Grasshoppers after FCZ