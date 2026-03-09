Alessandro Vogt looks back on a successful season so far Keystone

As expected, striker Alessandro Vogt is leaving FC St. Gallen after the current season to join Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. The club made the announcement in a press release.

The 21-year-old joined the youngsters from eastern Switzerland in January 2023. After completing preparations with the first team in the summer of 2025, he signed his first professional contract. In his debut season at the highest level, Vogt has scored 16 goals in 32 competitive matches so far and assisted a further five goals.