Valentin Stocker takes on a new role at FC Basel Keystone

Valentin Stocker has been appointed sporting director of the first team at FC Basel with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club announced on Thursday, the 36-time international will form the sporting management of the team together with the new Technical Director Andreas Herrmann.

According to the press release, Stocker will be responsible for the "day-to-day management of the first team and will be the first point of contact for the head coach, his staff and the players". The 37-year-old will initially take on this role until the end of the transfer window.

Following the end of his career in 2022, Stocker was already to be introduced to the role of head of sport as an assistant to the sporting management. Until now, however, the former FC Basel captain has only been a member of the sports commission and FCB ambassador.