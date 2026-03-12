Porto jump higher than Stuttgart in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. Keystone

VfB Stuttgart lose the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against FC Porto 1-2 Bologna and Remo Freuler have to settle for a draw against AS Roma.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stuttgart paid dearly for two mistakes in their build-up play in the first half in front of their home crowd, which the Portuguese league leaders exploited to the full. The fourth-placed team in the Bundesliga, who dominated the game for long periods and whose Luca Jaquez came on for the final 20 minutes, were unable to do more than score the equalizer through Deniz Undav shortly before the break. Angelo Stiller's supposed equalizer was ruled out for offside.

Remo Freuler played as usual for Bologna. The midfielder came close to scoring a lucky punch in stoppage time in the Italian duel with AS Roma. However, his shot from distance went just over, resulting in a fair 1-1 draw in the end.

Betis Sevilla with Ricardo Rodriguez will have to make up for a 1-0 deficit against Panathinaikos Athens in the second leg in front of a home crowd in a week's time.