Stuttgart are delighted with their first title since 2007 Keystone

VfB Stuttgart win the German Cup for the fourth time. The Swabians lived up to their role as favorites in the final in Berlin against third-division club Arminia Bielefeld, winning 4:2.

On their way to the final, Arminia Bielefeld eliminated Hannover, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Bremen and Leverkusen, one second-division team and four Bundesliga teams. However, a few things were missing on Saturday evening to become the first third division team in the 90-year history of the DFB Cup to pull off the big coup.

Stuttgart consistently punished Bielefeld's mistakes in the first half hour. Nick Woltemade (15'), Enzo Millot (22') and Deniz Undav (28') profited from ball losses by the lower-ranked team to quickly make things clear with their goals. The final could only have had a different outcome if Noah Sarenren Bazee had taken the first big chance of the game for Bielefeld after twelve minutes.

After 0:3, there was nothing left for Bielefeld. The fourth goal conceded by Millot, who scored twice, came again after a Bielefeld mistake and before the underdogs had even managed to make up for it with two late goals. Stuttgart were able to celebrate their first title since winning the championship in 2007. The club's previous Cup victories came in 1954, 1958 and 1997.

Of the three Swiss players playing for Stuttgart this season, only Luca Jaquez made an appearance. The defender played in central defense. Leonidas Stergiou was absent through injury and Fabian Rieder did not make the squad. It seems unlikely that the Bernese midfielder, who is on loan from Rennes, will play for Stuttgart in the Europa League next season. The ninth-placed team in the Bundesliga last season has secured this thanks to their Cup win.