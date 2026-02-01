The Stuttgart players celebrate the late winning goal Keystone

Stuttgart celebrate a 1-0 home win against Freiburg in the Bundesliga thanks to a dream goal from Ermedin Demirovic in the 90th minute and are now 4th in the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The hosts had previously failed to take advantage of a number of chances. The Swabians remained unbeaten in the championship for the seventh game in a row and celebrated their fifth win in the process. Swiss defender Luca Jaquez, who had been injured recently, was substituted for Stuttgart in the 93rd minute. Freiburg had Johan Manzambi on the pitch until the 68th minute and Bruno Ogbus from the 78th minute.