PSG beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, with Doué (celebrating) opening the scoring for the Parisians

In the Champions League, PSG and Bayern Munich meet in Paris on Tuesday. It is the duel between first and second after three rounds.

Although it is still early in the season, both clubs will be looking to find out more about where they stand in this summit clash. Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League holders, could win seven Champions League games in a row for the first time in the club's history. On the other hand, PSG have lost to no other team in the top flight more often than Bayern. In the last four direct duels at Champions League level, the Parisians have not even managed to score a goal. But: PSG won the very last duel, in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

At the weekend, Paris only beat Nice 1-0 thanks to a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Bayern Munich won much more convincingly at home against Bayer Leverkusen (3:0), despite resting star players.

Frankfurt in Naples

Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt (with Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda in the squad) open the fourth matchday in the early evening. After three rounds, both are just outside the play-off places with three points. The statistics speak in Napoli's favor: the Italians have never lost to a German team in the Champions League. Frankfurt have also lost their last three matches against Italian teams without scoring a goal. Frankfurt are playing in the Champions League for only the second time: three years ago - as Europa League winners in the previous season - they qualified for the round of 16.

Amenda last played for Frankfurt in the Champions League against Liverpool. He has not featured in the last two Bundesliga games.

Monaco under pressure

As with PSG - Bayern (1st vs. 2nd) and Napoli - Frankfurt (22nd vs. 23rd), two ranked neighbors will meet in Norway at Bodö/Glimt (26th) against Monaco (27th). AS Monaco will be under pressure. Monaco are aiming to reach the knockout phase, having made a slow start to the European Cup with a defeat in Bruges (1:4) and two draws at home (albeit against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur).

Monaco have won just two of their last eight games, including a 1-0 defeat at home to Paris FC at the weekend. Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn is expected to keep Monaco's goal, while Denis Zakaria is still suffering from a groin injury.

Giger's debut?

The 21-year-old Swiss striker Marc Giger could make his debut for Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. Giger is likely to be in the starting line-up for the first time in the Champions League after scoring two goals as a starter in the 4-1 win at Waregem at the weekend. In the first three Champions League games in Eindhoven (3:1 win) and at home against Newcastle and Inter Milan (both 0:4), Giger was substituted.

Against Atlético Madrid, the Belgians will once again start as the underdogs. The Spaniards have only lost three of their fourteen competitive matches this season, albeit two of them in the Champions League (against Liverpool and Arsenal).