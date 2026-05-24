Granit Xhaka had a fantastic season with Sunderland Keystone

Sunderland and Granit Xhaka crown their Premier League season with qualification for the Europa League. In the 38th and final round, the promoted side beat Chelsea 2:1 at home.

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Against all predictions at the start of the season, Sunderland finish the championship in England's top division in 7th place, leaving teams such as Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham behind. With Xhaka as captain, they achieved the home win they needed at the Stadium of Light to return to international football for the first time in 53 years.

Defender Trai Hume and an own goal gave Sunderland a 2-0 lead. Chelsea only managed to score the equalizer in the 56th minute through Cole Palmer. After Wesley Fofana was sent off, the Londoners played the last half hour with only ten men. Chelsea will be coached by Xabi Alonso next season.

Bournemouth will play alongside Sunderland in the Europa League. Brighton, managed by Swiss-German dual national Fabian Hürzeler, will compete in the Conference League. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool are eligible for the Champions League.

In the relegation battle, Tottenham pulled their heads out of the noose once again and avoided relegation with a 1:0 home win against Everton. The golden goal was scored by João Palhinha, on loan from Bayern Munich, shortly before the break. Defeat would have been fatal: West Ham, who are immediately behind Tottenham, won 3-0 against Leeds and would have moved ahead if Tottenham had slipped up. As it is, West Ham have been relegated alongside Wolverhampton and Burnley.