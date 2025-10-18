Granit Xhaka is having a good laugh at the moment Keystone

Captain Granit Xhaka remains unbeaten with Sunderland in his fourth home game since their promotion to the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers was their third victory in front of a home crowd. Nordi Mukiele put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, the 2-0 (92nd) was an own goal by Ladislav Krejci. Sunderland occupy an astonishing 7th place in the table.

Arsenal are still leaders, having beaten Fulham 1-0 on the road thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard (58'). Coach Mikel Arteta's team lead the standings after eight rounds with 19 points and a goal difference of 15:3. Three points behind them are Manchester City, who defeated Everton 2-0 at home. Both goals were scored by Erling Haaland, who now has eleven goals in the Premier League this season.