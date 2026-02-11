Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris and his team failed to score at home for the first time this season Keystone

Sunderland suffered their first home defeat of the Premier League season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Without the still-injured Granit Xhaka, the promoted side lost 1-0 to Liverpool FC in the 26th round, with defender Virgil van Dijk scoring in the 61st minute from a Mohamed Salah corner.

Sunderland, who are contesting their first season in the Premier League since 2016/2017, had won seven and drawn five of their first twelve home games.

The defeat meant the surprisingly strong team slipped into the bottom half of the table in 11th place. Liverpool are in 6th place.