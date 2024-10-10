  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Superstar Rafael Nadal retires at the age of 38

SDA

10.10.2024 - 11:54

Rafael Nadal says goodbye to his fans
Keystone

Rafael Nadal is the next of the big three to retire from the world stage. After 22 Grand Slam titles, among others, the Spaniard will end his magnificent career at the end of November at the age of 38.

10.10.2024, 11:54

Rafael Nadal has had enough. The superstar, who has been plagued by injuries time and again, announced his retirement at the end of November and the Davis Cup final with Spain in a video. Behind the still active Serb Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard is the second most successful player in history at Grand Slam tournaments.

SDA

