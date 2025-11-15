Graham Potter is set to take Sweden to the finals after a poor start to World Cup qualifying Keystone

After a completely unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign, a new coach is set to turn things around in Sweden. Many still think of the fairytale of Östersund when they think of the Brit Graham Potter.

When Potter signed for fourth-division club Östersunds FK in 2011, it was a gamble for both sides. The Englishman had no experience as a club coach and the club was on its way to irrelevance. But seven years later, the provincial club had become a success story that was recognized throughout Europe.

Under Potter, Östersund were promoted to the top flight for the first time, won the Swedish Cup in 2017 and caused a sensation in the Europa League: after beating Galatasaray and Hertha BSC, the Swedes advanced to the knockout phase. Arsenal were then the last stop there, but they said goodbye with a sensational 2:1 away win. The winter sports resort suddenly had football fever and Potter - in the style of J.K. Rowling's novels - was henceforth regarded as a magician.

Back in the UK, however, Potter's magical powers were less in evidence. His stint at Chelsea was particularly disappointing: after the London club paid Brighton around CHF 20 million and gave the coach a five-year contract, he was released just seven months later. Most recently, Potter was also unsuccessful at West Ham.

Now Potter is returning to Sweden, this time as national team coach. Although the team has great potential, it was completely ineffective in the World Cup qualifiers: just one point from four games meant the end for Jon Dahl Tomasson, who had a difficult time as the first foreign national coach - a Dane, of course.

The chances of finishing second in the group are now only theoretical, but thanks to the Nations League, hope lives on. Potter is tasked with forming a team that will impress in the play-offs in March and make it to the 2026 World Cup. "I am very humbled by this task, but also inspired," said Potter on his introduction. We will see against Switzerland whether he has been able to make an impact on the team in such a short time.