Sweden outplayed in Kosovo, Italy with crazy win - Gallery Mateo Retegui and his Italian teammates had a tough time against Israel Image: Keystone Gennaro Gattuso's nerves were put to the test against Israel Image: Keystone Vedat Muriqi celebrates the 2:0 for Kosovo Image: Keystone Ilir Krasniqi stops Anthony Elanga: there was no way through for the Swedes Image: Keystone Denmark's joy in Piraeus after only a draw against Scotland on matchday one Image: Keystone Sweden outplayed in Kosovo, Italy with crazy win - Gallery Mateo Retegui and his Italian teammates had a tough time against Israel Image: Keystone Gennaro Gattuso's nerves were put to the test against Israel Image: Keystone Vedat Muriqi celebrates the 2:0 for Kosovo Image: Keystone Ilir Krasniqi stops Anthony Elanga: there was no way through for the Swedes Image: Keystone Denmark's joy in Piraeus after only a draw against Scotland on matchday one Image: Keystone

Sweden conceded a surprising 0:2 in Switzerland's World Cup qualifying Group B. The team with its top strikers failed to score in Pristina and twice ran into a Kosovo counter-attack.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Despite the Premier League attackers Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga and Alexander Isak, Sweden produced few good goals. Kosovo's national team, who were beaten 4-0 by Switzerland in Basel three days ago, impressed in front of their own fans with their determined counter-attacks.

Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj was lucky to score first in the 26th minute, immediately after Gyökeres had missed a good scoring chance for the Swedes. Shortly before the break, Vedat Muriqi finished off a counter-attack with a beautiful, well-placed shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

Italy concede four goals

Italy also won their second match under new national team coach Gennaro Gattuso. However, the 5:4 win against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, was hard-fought and an emotional rollercoaster ride. The Italians fell behind twice, but Moise Kean equalized twice. The Fiorentina striker made it 2-2 two minutes after making it 1-2 (52') and Matteo Politano made it 3-2 a further five minutes later. Giacomo Raspadori increased the lead to 4:2 before Israel equalized the crazy game with an own goal from Alessandro Bastoni (87') and Dor Peretz's second goal (89'). Almost immediately after the 4:4, Sandro Tonali ensured victory for the "Squadra Azzurra", who are three points behind Norway in the table after four games.

Denmark wins in Greece

Group C, featuring Denmark, Greece, Scotland and Belarus, saw two away wins on the second matchday. Denmark won 3-0 in Greece thanks to goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Andreas Christensen and Rasmus Höjlund, while Scotland beat Belarus 2-0 in Hungary.

Telegrams and table.

Group B:

Kosovo - Sweden 2:0 (2:0)

Pristina. - SR Lindhout (NED). - Goals: 26 Rexhbecaj 1:0. 42 Muriqi 2:0. - Remarks: Kosovo without Saipi (Lugano/replacement). 91st yellow card to Emerllahu (Kosovo).

1. Switzerland 2/6 (7:0). 2. Kosovo 2/3 (2:4). 3. Sweden 2/1 (2:4). 4. Slovenia 2/1 (2:5).

Group C:

Belarus - Scotland 0:2 (0:1)

Zalaegerszeg (HUN). - SR Dabanovic (MNE). - Goals: 43rd Adams 0:1. 65th Volkov (own goal) 0:2.

Greece - Denmark 0:3 (0:1)

Piraeus. - SR Rumsas (LTU). - Goals: 32. Damsgaard 0:1. 62. Christensen 0:2. 81. Höjlund 0:3.

1. Denmark 2/4 (3:0). 2. Scotland 2/4 (2:0). 3. Greece 2/3 (5:4). 4. Belarus 2/0 (1:7).

Group I:

Israel - Italy 4:5 (1:1)

Debrecen (HUN). - Referee Vincic (SLO). - Goals: 16. Locatelli (own goal) 1:0. 40. Kean 1:1. 52. Peretz 2:1. 54. Kean 2:2. 59. Politano 2:3. 81. Raspadori 2:4. 87. Bastoni (own goal) 3:4. 89. Peretz 4:4. 91. Tonali 4:5.

1. Norway 4/12 (13:2). 2. Italy 4/9 (12:7). 3. Israel 5/9 (15:11). 4. Estonia 5/3 (5:13). 5. Moldova 4/0 (2:14).

Group L:

Croatia - Montenegro 4-0 (1-0)

Zagreb. - Referee Zwayer (GER). - Goals: 35. Jakic 1:0. 51. Kramaric 2:0. 86. Kuc (own goal) 3:0. 92. Perisic 4:0. - Remarks: 42. yellow-red card against Bulatovic (Montenegro).

Gibraltar - Faroe Islands 0:1 (0:0)

Gibraltar. - Referee Al Hakim (SWE). - Goal: 68. Agnarsson 0:1.

1. Croatia 4/12 (17:1). 2. Czech Republic 5/12 (11:6). 3. Faroe Islands 5/6 (4:5). 4. Montenegro 5/6 (4:9). 5. Gibraltar 5/0 (2:17).