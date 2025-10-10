Granit Xhaka scores from the penalty spot against Sweden Keystone

The Swiss national team have maximum points after half of the World Cup qualifiers. They won the important away game against Sweden 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Just over an hour has been played when Alexander Bernhardsson brings down Djibril Sow, who had just come on as a substitute. English referee Anthony Taylor does not hesitate and points to the penalty spot. He has let some things go before, but this time he remains strict. A good minute passes and the video referee does not veto the decision. And so Granit Xhaka takes the ball at the national stadium in Solna, ignores the whistles of the home fans as well as possible and scores with a shot into the center of the goal.

Xhaka's 15th goal in his 140th international match is a very important one. After an already good start to qualifying, it brings Switzerland a big step closer to the 2026 World Cup finals. The Swiss national team could seal qualification as early as Monday if they also win their away game against Slovenia and Kosovo remain winless in Sweden.

Embolo misses out on record equalization

The third win in the third game had to be hard-fought. After some initial difficulties, Sweden proved to be the expected fierce opponent. An exchange of blows developed with hard-fought duels, but also some goal scenes on both sides.

Switzerland had taken the lead against Kosovo and Slovenia after a corner kick. They almost did the same against Sweden. In the 4th minute, however, the ball landed on the post instead of in the net. The header had come from Breel Embolo, who could have equaled a 90-year-old record with the goal. In 1933/34, Leopold Kielholz was the only Swiss international to have scored in six consecutive matches.

It was clear to see that Embolo would have loved to equal him. But he lacked the necessary luck on Friday evening. He came close to scoring twice more with headers. But in the 13th minute, the ball went past the goal and immediately after Xhaka's opening goal, it was blocked at the last moment.

Instead, Johan Manzambi was allowed to celebrate at the end. His shot in the 94th minute was deflected and ended up in the net. It was the 19-year-old's second international goal.

Sweden too inefficient

The Swedes, who were under pressure after their unsuccessful start to the qualifying campaign, got into the game better after a quarter of an hour. They put the Swiss under pressure early on, who therefore often operated with long balls, but this proved to be an unpromising method against the Swedes, who were also strong on headers.

Alexander Isak, the third most expensive transfer in football history, made his first appearance for the home team in the 26th minute. After a beautiful sequence of passes, he finished from close range and saw the ball bounce off the post. Isak then shone shortly before the break, outpacing Manuel Akanji and heading towards the Swiss goal. His pass to Lucas Bergvall was good, but the 19-year-old failed to hit the ball properly. The Swiss were lucky to go into the break with the score at 0-0.

The Swedes' good attempts were ultimately unsuccessful. Even after the 0:1, they were unable to show more determination in front of goal. As a result, they are already eight points behind Switzerland after three rounds and therefore have virtually no chance of winning the group. The Swiss, on the other hand, could soon secure it.

Telegram

Sweden - Switzerland 0:2 (0:0)

Solna. - 50,000 spectators. - SR Taylor (ENG). - Goals: 64. Xhaka (penalty) 0:1. 94. Manzambi (Freuler) 0:2.

Sweden: Johansson; Lagerbielke, Hien, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson (72. Holm), Bergvall (85. Bardghji), Karlström (65. Saletros), Ayari, Sema (72. Svensson); Gyökeres, Isak.

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer (74. Jaquez), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas (84. Manzambi), Rieder (59. Sow), Ndoye; Embolo.

Remarks: 4th Embolo shot on the post. 26th post shot Isak. Cautions: 49 Akanji, 95 Lagerbielke.