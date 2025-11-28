Rafel Navarro saw defeat, but also positives in the Swiss women's game Keystone

The Swiss women's national team loses its first international match under new coach Rafel Navarro. In Jerez, Spain, the Swiss lost 2:1 to Belgium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The attacking Swiss were surprised twice. Firstly in the 36th minute with a deflected shot from Laura Deloose and then shortly before the start of the final quarter of an hour with a counter-attack, which Tinne De Caigny finished off with a header to make it 2-1. The highlight from a Swiss perspective was Alisha Lehmann, who profited from a Belgian defensive error shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute and scored to make it 1-1.

The Swiss did not put in a bad performance in their first international match during the training camp in Andalusia. They had plenty of possession and dominated the midfield against the Belgians, who are ranked four places higher in the FIFA rankings. The playing idea that Navarro took with him from Barcelona to Switzerland was clearly visible.

For the time being, however, the shortcomings remain the same as under Navarro's predecessor Pia Sundhage. Too often, there is a lack of ideas, penetration or efficiency near the opponent's penalty area. For a long time, a long-range shot from central defender Noemi Ivelj was the most dangerous Swiss action. With the substitution of Aurélie Csillag at the break, the SFA team's play became more compelling. The SC Freiburg striker missed a very good chance to score just before the second goal.

The second test under Navarro, who had to do without captain Lia Wälti for his debut, will follow on Tuesday in Jerez against Wales. The Juventus player is still struggling with muscular problems.