The Swiss are delighted to have reached the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup Keystone

Switzerland also survive their second knockout match at the U17 World Cup in Qatar. Coach Luigi Pisino's team defeated Ireland 3:1 and will face Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While the Swiss only managed two harmless shots on goal in the first half against the Irish, who qualified for the U17 World Cup for the first time, they improved after the break. Adrien Llukes scored the deserved 1:0 in the 57th minute at Al Rayyan's Aspire Zone complex. The FC Sion striker benefited from Ryan Butler deflecting his shot unstoppably. The assist was provided by FCZ midfielder Jill Stiel. It was the fifth goal (two goals) of the tournament for the nephew of ex-international Jörg Stiel.

Eleven minutes later, Sandro Wyss made it 2-0 with a superb left-footed shot from the edge of the box. The FC Luzern striker, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, had failed to hit the post in the 49th minute. After Vincent Leonard had reduced the deficit for the Irish to 1-2 (82'), Mladen Mijajlovic, who plays for SC Freiburg, made it all clear four minutes later with his third goal of the finals. The Swiss recorded no fewer than 26 shots, nine of which were on target. However, they were not always stylish at the back.

The dream of a second World Cup title at this level lives on - Granit Xhaka and Co. triumphed in 2009 in Switzerland's only previous appearance at a U17 World Cup. Their opponents in the quarter-finals are Portugal, who dispatched Mexico 5-0 in the round of 16. With Anisio Cabral (6 goals), the Iberians are currently the top scorers at this tournament.