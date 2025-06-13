The Swiss Football Association is launching a special campaign in connection with the announcement of the women's national team squad for the 2025 European Championship, which begins on July 2: the 23 players in the tournament squad will not be announced in the conventional way, but will be discovered by the people themselves.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a scavenger hunt across Switzerland, fans can personally unveil the national team players and thus become part of a "unique experience". As the association announced on Friday, the campaign is called "The Chase". Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. These will be original - such as a national team jersey with a name printed on it, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location reveals a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.

The scavenger hunt begins on the afternoon of June 20 and runs for several days until Monday morning, June 23. The women's national team's Instagram channel (@swissnatiwomen) will gradually publish clues to the locations. Anyone who "finds" a player can film this moment, post it to their own story on Instagram, tag @swissnatiwomen and share this special moment with the whole of Swiss football.

It pays to be quick: as the SFA announces, a small surprise awaits the finders.

