Stefan Gartenmann from Ferencvaros Budapest, a native of Denmark with roots in Thurgau, wants to play for Switzerland Keystone

Murat Yakin is using the national team's friendlies against Northern Ireland (21.3.) and Luxembourg (25.3.) to scout four newcomers, including two 28-year-olds who are unknown in this country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The national team coach named Lausanne's Alvyn Sanches, Leeds' Isaac Schmidt, Argentina international Lucas Blondel and, surprisingly, Danish-Swiss central defender Stefan Gartenmann from Ferencvaros Budapest for the first time on Thursday. Ardon Jashari is missing, as is captain Granit Xhaka, who will become a father for the third time in the next few days.

Gartenmann, who has ancestors in the canton of Thurgau and has held a Swiss passport since Tuesday, has made a name for himself in the Europa League this season. The 28-year-old, 1.87 m tall native Dane, who has also played for Midtylland in Denmark and Aberdeen in Scotland, defeated Nice, Dynamo Kiev and Malmö, among others, with the Hungarians.

The nomination of Lucas Blondel, the 28-year-old right-back from Boca Juniors, had already been in the offing. Lausanne's 22-year-old fine striker Sanches also makes his first appearance in a national team camp as the Super League's third-highest scorer.

Isaac Schmidt, who has not yet really arrived at Leeds, will also be able to gain his first experience with the senior national team. Davide Callà, Murat Yakin's new assistant coach who succeeds Giorgio Contini, is also taking part for the first time.

Jashari will miss the first match of the year due to injury. The 22-year-old FC Brugge midfielder had to be substituted after 58 minutes in the Champions League round of 16 second leg at Aston Villa on Wednesday. Other notable absentees alongside Xhaka and the injured Manuel Akanji are Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, Ulisses Garcia and Edimilson Fernandes. Dereck Kutesa, the Super League's top scorer, Stuttgart defender Leonidas Stergiou and Filip Ugrinic of Young Boys were also left out of the squad.

The friendly match against Northern Ireland will take place on Friday, March 21, in Belfast. Four days later, the national team will host Luxembourg in St. Gallen.