National coach Murat Yakin starts a new cycle with Switzerland Keystone

After the inspiring European Championship, the Swiss must confirm what they have shown and master new challenges. The new campaign begins on Thursday evening with the Nations League in Copenhagen.

SDA

The last trip to Copenhagen's Parken Stadion was less than six months ago. The goalless draw against Denmark was the start of a successful European Championship preparation for national coach Murat Yakin's team, which led to the tournament that is now both a reference and a commitment.

Over the next two months, captain Granit Xhaka and Co. will be judged on what they showed in Germany in the six Nations League games against Denmark, Spain and Serbia. Yakin will build on the football that was so popular there, which overwhelmed Italy and brought Germany and England to the brink of defeat.

In terms of personnel, Yakin will have to make changes. Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer and Fabian Schär are no longer involved after their retirements. While the first two would probably only have been able to play supporting roles even if they had remained in the national team, the loss of Schär is painful for the coach. The three-man defense, the basis of the Swiss game at the European Championships, also thrived on the Newcastle United defender.

No cause for concern

It's good for Switzerland that they have alternatives. Gregor Kobel as the new number one in goal, who has long since proven himself in the Bundesliga, Nico Elvedi, Becir Omeragic or Denis Zakaria for the vacant position in central defense and a handful of players who are waiting to take over Shaqiri's role or have already done so in some cases.

On paper, everything looks bright ahead of Switzerland's first appearance in this cycle, which in the best and expected case will end in the summer of 2026 with the World Cup. Kobel, Manuel Akanji, Xhaka and Breel Embolo form an axis that would suit any national team. There are also a whole host of players who can be expected to make a leap in performance at international level.

The search for further leaders

In addition to the goalkeepers, there are eight other players in the current squad who have played ten or fewer international matches. They should get game time during the Nations League, which begins this week with matches in Denmark on Thursday and in Geneva against European champions Spain on Sunday. The Swiss national team, which has lost the experience of over 300 international matches this summer, needs to be rebuilt to some extent.

New leaders need to be found. Many have the potential to do so. However, a leadership position within the team cannot be forced, Yakin knows. "It's a process. You have to grow into this role." Akanji worked well in this regard at the European Championships. Yakin believes Embolo can take a further step. Kobel should also become a leader after a phase of confirmation, as he already is in Dortmund.

Two short-term goals

Despite all the planned fine-tuning, it should not be forgotten that results are also required this fall. In the Nations League, the primary goal is to remain in League A, which is proving to be a challenge in the group with Spain, Denmark and Serbia. The last-placed team is relegated directly, the runner-up goes into a barrage against relegation, and the top two advance to the quarter-finals.

Every point also improves Switzerland's starting position for the World Cup qualifying draw, which is likely to take place in December. If they manage to be seeded as one of the twelve group leaders, it will make the path to the next major tournament, for which only the group winners qualify directly, easier. If the FIFA ranking is used as a yardstick, as it has been recently, Switzerland is currently the tenth-best European team. Behind them, Austria, Turkey and Denmark, among others, are still hoping for a place in the top 12.

SDA