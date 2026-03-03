The Swiss women get off to a winning start in the World Cup qualifiers Keystone

The Swiss women's national team have made a successful start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. In Lausanne, coach Rafel Navarro's team beat Northern Ireland 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Seven months after the home European Championships, Switzerland played their first competitive match since the major event. Pia Sundhage, who coached the team for the last two years and led them through the historic finals, was no longer on the touchline.

Rafel Navarro is now in charge of the team around captain Lia Wälti. The Catalan, who spent years as assistant manager of the FC Barcelona women's team, stands for offensive, attractive football. And that's exactly what he wanted to offer the 4,165 spectators at the Stade de la Tuilière on Tuesday evening, although he was only partially successful.

Xhemaili and Fölmli score

Nevertheless, after losing two test matches at the start of his tenure, Navarro's first competitive game resulted in an unchallenged victory. Riola Xhemaili opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Following a corner that the visitors were unable to clear, she was quickest to react and scored from ten meters out. Substitute Svenja Fölmli made sure of the final score in stoppage time.

Even though the Swiss team were far from successful in everything they did, repeatedly slipping up with bad passes and making the wrong decisions, it was clear that they were trying to implement their coach's plan. In a 4-3-3 system, they allowed the ball to circulate and their opponents to run. However, apart from Xhemaili's goal, no further goals were scored for a long time despite several good opportunities.

Hardly any resistance from Northern Ireland

Despite all the attacking efforts, the balance was right, even if the Swiss were never really challenged defensively by Northern Ireland. Livia Peng, who had already kept goal at the European Championships and was now also trusted by Rafel Navarro, only had to intervene once.

It is doubtful whether more resistance can be expected on Saturday in Malta. The women from the Mediterranean island lost 3-0 to Turkey in their opener. For Navarro's team, however, this should only be an intermediate step on the difficult road to next year's finals in Brazil.

After being relegated from League A of the Nations League, Switzerland cannot qualify directly and will have to take a detour via two play-off rounds. By winning the group, they would at least avoid a team from League A in the first round.

Telegram and results:

Switzerland - Northern Ireland 2:0 (1:0)

Lausanne. - 4165 spectators. - SR Shukrula (NED). - Goals: 22nd Xhemaili 1:0. 91st Fölmli 2:0.

Switzerland: Peng; Riesen, Calligaris, Stierli (85. Ivelj), Crnogorcevic; Reuteler, Wälti, Schertenleib (92. Kamber); Xhemaili (85. Wandeler), Csillag (72. Lehmann), Beney (85. Fölmli).

Northern Ireland: Burns; Rafferty, Holloway, Mason; McKenna, Johnson, McPartlan (63. Caldwell), Hamilton (84. Maxwell); McFarland (62. Weir), Wade (84. Howe); Bell (63. Moore).

Remarks: Switzerland without Maritz (suspended). Cautions: 70. McKenna.

Other Group B2 results: Turkey - Malta 3:0 (2:0).

Ranking (1 match each): 1st Turkey 3 (3-0). 2. Switzerland 3 (2:0). 3. Northern Ireland 0 (0:2). 4. Malta 0 (0:3).