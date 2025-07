Alayah Pilgrim scores shortly before the end to make it 2:0 Keystone

The Swiss women celebrate their first victory at the home European Championships. They beat Iceland 2:0 in the second preliminary round match in Bern.

The goals were scored by Géraldine Reuteler (76') and Alayah Pilgrim (90').

Switzerland will face Finland on Thursday to conclude the group stage. A draw will be enough for the Swiss to advance to the quarter-finals.

Iceland are eliminated, Norway advance to the quarter-finals.