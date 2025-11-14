  1. Residential Customers
U17 WORLD CUP Switzerland confidently beats Egypt in the round of 16

SDA

14.11.2025 - 16:05

The Swiss juniors continue to rejoice at the U17 World Cup
Keystone

The Swiss national team remains on course for success at the U17 World Cup in Qatar. Luigi Pisino's team won the first match of the knockout round against Egypt 3:1 and advanced to the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 16:06

At the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan, where all but the final of this World Cup will be played, the Swiss juniors laid the foundations for victory in the first half with two goals from Nevio Scherer of FC St. Gallen (16) and Ethan Bruchez of Lausanne-Sport (39). FCZ midfielder Jill Stiel made it 3-0 with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after just under an hour.

It was a composed performance from the young SFA side, who regularly played well through the Egyptian defense and confidently survived the trickier moments in the game up to 1-3 in stoppage time. Winterthur's Noah Brogli, who had been promoted to regular goalkeeper in place of the injured Théodore Pizarro, rarely had to intervene.

The Swiss will continue on Tuesday. Their opponents will then be Ireland or Canada.

