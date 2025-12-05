The Canadians returned home from the 2022 World Cup without a win Keystone

Switzerland know their first two opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Victories are expected. But the only games so far have been lost.

Ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Prime Minister Mark Carney put it in a nutshell at the draw in Washington: football, not field hockey, is now the number one sport.

Hosts usually good

This summer, Canada will be taking part in the World Cup for the second time in a row - even though, as hosts, they did not have to qualify. In their first two appearances, in 1986 and 2022, Canada lost all six games so far, scoring just two goals (one of them an own goal) and conceding twelve. Only El Salvador played six World Cup matches like Canada and also lost all of them.

But: World Cup hosts usually do well at their home tournaments. 20 of the 22 hosts to date have qualified for the knockout phase. Only South Africa 2010 and Qatar 2022 failed to qualify.

Jesse Marsch will lead the team to the home World Cup as coach. Marsch is facing his third major tournament: the Canadians finished 4th at the Copa América 2024; at the Gold Cup 2025, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Guatemala.

Switzerland and Canada have only played each other once before: on May 15, 2002, the Swiss lost a friendly match in St. Gallen 3:1.

Watch out for Qatar's goal scorers

Qatar are taking part in the World Cup for the second time. But this is the first time they have qualified on their own. The premiere four years ago was as hosts.

At the home World Cup, Qatar did not make it past last place in the preliminary round. The results: 0:2 against Ecuador, 1:3 against Senegal and 0:2 against the Netherlands. Qatar's path through the World Cup qualifiers in Asia was characterized by high-scoring matches. And of the Asian teams that qualified for the World Cup in North America, Qatar lost the most games (5). But: Almoez Ali scored more goals than any other player in the AFC qualifiers (12).

Spaniard Julen Lopetegui will lead Qatar to the World Cup as coach. Four of the last six Qatari coaches have been Spanish (alongside two Portuguese).

The Swiss national football team has also only played against Qatar once so far (as against Canada): on November 14, 2018, the Swiss lost a dismal test match in Lugano 0:1.