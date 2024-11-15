Aurèle Amenda gets the nod from Murat Yakin against Serbia Keystone

National coach Murat Yakin has opted for a back four against Serbia with debutant Aurèle Amenda. Noah Okafor, who has not been considered recently, is also in the starting eleven.

SDA

Due to the many injuries in the defense, Yakin will have to improvise. In Aurèle Amenda, he has opted for a newcomer who will play from the start in his first international match. The 21-year-old Amenda will be joined in central defense by Eray Cömert, who returns to action after a long break. Edimilson Fernandes and Ricardo Rodriguez occupy the outside positions in defense. As announced by Yakin, Gregor Kobel will be in goal.

Midfield and attack were only changed in one position compared to the last match against Denmark (2:2). Noah Okafor replaces the injured Dan Ndoye on the left flank. Okafor did not play a single minute at the European Championship in Germany and was not even part of the national team squad in September and October. Now the AC Milan attacker can prove his worth. Together with Zeki Amdouni and Fabian Rieder, he plays behind Breel Embolo up front.

Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic also relies on a strong attack. In addition to record goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, returnee Dusan Vlahovic is also in the starting eleven.

The Swiss line-up: Kobel; Fernandes, Amenda, Cömert, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Amdouni, Rieder, Okafor; Embolo.

The Serbia line-up: Petrovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Babic; Zivkovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Gudelj, Terzic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.

SDA