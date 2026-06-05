The Swiss scored six goals in the new FC Lugano stadium Keystone

Switzerland opened the new stadium in Lugano with a victory. In the first official match to be played in the AIL Arena, the women's national team beat Malta 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a fantastic first goal that was scored in the AIL Arena. Not even eight minutes had been played when 19-year-old Sydney Schertenleib flicked the ball past goalkeeper Maya Cachia from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-0 and bring the 7500 spectators in Lugano to their feet for the first time.

The Swiss were the more dominant team thereafter. The fact that Malta's equalizer in the 21st minute with a long-range shot in Switzerland's 6:1 victory ultimately remained just a side note was thanks to Seraina Piubel, Riola Xhemaili and Aurélie Csillag in the first 45 minutes. Piubel, who had not been in the starting eleven for the national team for over a year, scored immediately after the equalizer to restore the lead, and Xhemaili and Csillag increased it to 4:1 shortly before the break.

The goal spectacle continued in the second half. Among others, Xhemaili scored again to make amends for the missed penalty in the 54th minute. The first game in Lugano's new stadium - the official opening game will not follow until FC Lugano's first home game - was thus a success for Switzerland.

Thanks to the victory, Navarro's team will once again be promoted to the top division of the Nations League as group winners and will avoid a League A opponent in the first play-off round on their way to the 2027 World Cup. The Nati will face Northern Ireland away from home on Tuesday evening to round off their campaign.

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Switzerland - Malta 6:1 (4:1)

Lugano. - 7526 spectators. - SR Georgieva (BUL). - Goals: 8. Sydney Schertenleib 1:0. 21. Willis 1:1. 23. Piubel 2:1. 38. Xhemaili 3:1. 40. Csillag 4:1. 70. Reuteler 5:1. 81. Xhemaili 6:1.

Malta: Cachia; Lucia (79. Xuereb), Gatt, Grange, Zammit; Barbara, (46. Flannery) Sciberras (76. Falzon), Cuschieri; Bugeja (65. Flask), Willis, Farrugia.

Switzerland: Peng; Riesen, Calligaris, Maritz, Crnogorcevic (83. Touon); Reuteler, Wälti (67. Sow), Schertenleib (46. Kamber); Piubel (67. Vallotto), Csillag (76. Wandeler), Xhemaili.

Remarks: 53rd goal by Csillag disallowed because of a previous hand by Gatt. 54. penalty by Xhemaili saved by Cachia. Cautions: 37th Grange. 86th Falzon.

1. Switzerland 5/13 (16:4). 2. Turkey 5/10 (8:5). 3. Northern Ireland 5/6 (9:7). 4. Malta 5/0 (4:21).