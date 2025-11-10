The key question: Who will national coach Murat Yakin entrust with the task of replacing the injured Remo Freuler? Keystone

The Swiss national team gathered in Lausanne on Monday. Murat Yakin's side have one week to prepare as best they can for Saturday's clash against Sweden in Geneva.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A win against the Swedes on Saturday at the Stade de Genève (20:45) would all but secure Switzerland's place in North America, even if Kosovo were to win in Slovenia at the same time. Only an (unlikely) heavy defeat with at least a four-goal difference the following Tuesday in Pristina could prevent a seventh consecutive appearance at a major tournament after beating Sweden.

In the worst-case scenario, however, Switzerland would pick up fewer points than the Kosovars on Saturday and would have to avoid defeat at all costs in a "game of fear" in Pristina three days later.

Favorites

Murat Yakin, like everyone else in charge of the Swiss Football Association, prefers not to think about it. In Lausanne, the Swiss delegation will have a whole week to prepare in the best possible way. They will train every day in Vidy at the Juan Antonio Samaranch Stadium before traveling to the end of Lake Geneva on Friday.

Switzerland clearly won the first legs against Sweden (2:0/a) and Kosovo (4:0/h).

Almost all the players called up are in excellent form. Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka shone for both Inter Milan (co-leaders of Serie A) and Sunderland (surprisingly fourth in the Premier League). In attack, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder all scored for their clubs at the weekend.

Who will replace Freuler?

The only fly in the ointment is the absence of Remo Freuler, who has been so valuable alongside Granit Xhaka since the start of qualifying. Murat Yakin, who will also be without Denis Zakaria (adductor) and Ardon Jashari (right fibula), will be forced to experiment again after finding a regular in recent times.

Vincent Sierro, who has not played for Switzerland since his move to Saudi Arabia, Djibril Sow, who was hardly convincing in Ljubljana (0-0), or Michel Aebischer, who is back after an injury in the last break, are in pole position for the open position. Johan Manzambi also plays as a "six" at SC Freiburg, but Murat Yakin seems to see the Geneva native more as an offensive solution.