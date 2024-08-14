Wojciech Szczesny leaves Juventus Turin after seven years Keystone

After seven years, Wojciech Szczesny and Juventus Turin are going their separate ways. The contract with the Polish goalkeeper has been terminated by mutual agreement, according to a statement from the club.

Szczesny succeeded the legendary Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus in 2017. The long-serving Arsenal FC goalkeeper had previously been loaned out to AS Roma for two seasons. He played 252 competitive matches with Juve and won the league three times between 2018 and 2020. According to Italian media reports, the 34-year-old Pole is set to move to Saudi Arabia.

Juventus, who have been coached by Thiago Motta since this summer, had no longer planned to use Szczesny. Michele Di Gregorio was signed from Monza to replace him in goal.

