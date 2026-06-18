Takeaways from the First Round of the World Cup Group Stage – Gallery Lionel Messi continues to thrill his compatriots even as he approaches his 39th birthday Image: Keystone Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha becomes a national hero with his saves Image: Keystone Takeaways from the First Round of the World Cup Group Stage – Gallery Lionel Messi continues to thrill his compatriots even as he approaches his 39th birthday Image: Keystone Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha becomes a national hero with his saves Image: Keystone

The first 24 of 104 World Cup soccer matches have been played. What has stood out so far? From a more cautious approach to notable underdogs and stars scoring goals left and right.

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A Flurry of Draws

The last time there was a World Cup matchday like Monday’s was 68 years ago, when four consecutive matches ended in draws. In a rather surprising turn of events, European champions Spain and underdog Cape Verde played to a 0–0 draw, followed by a 1–1 tie between Belgium and Egypt, a 1–1 tie between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and a 2–2 draw between Iran and New Zealand.

A FIFA statistic illustrates just how rare this is: such a matchday had previously occurred only once in tournament history, on June 15, 1958. In general, the trend toward draws on the first matchday was striking. Even Switzerland (1–1 against Qatar), Canada (1–1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina), and the Netherlands (2–2 against Japan) could not manage more than a single point despite being favorites.

The many draws could also be attributed to the new format of the World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams for the first time. Advancing to the round of 32 are not only the twelve group winners and the twelve runners-up, but also the eight best third-place finishers. Comparing different groups across the board increasingly leads to tactical maneuvering, as the 2016, 2021, and 2024 European Championships have already demonstrated.

Stars Deliver

The biggest names are in top form—and made their mark on the first matchday with their goals. Lionel Messi tied Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with three goals in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria. Both now have 16 goals. Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland celebrated a perfect World Cup debut, scoring twice in his first match in a 4–1 victory over Iraq.

French superstar Kylian Mbappé (3–1 against Senegal) and England captain Harry Kane (4–2 against Croatia) also each scored twice. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior saved the record-holding World Cup champions from a loss in their opener with his goal in a thrilling 1-1 draw against dark horse Morocco. Spain’s Lamine Yamal, who came on as a late substitute after an injury, failed to score.

Underdogs Surprise

Expanding the field from 32 to 48 nations dilutes the competitive level—that was one of the key arguments put forward by those critical of the expansion. While there were isolated examples supporting this argument—such as debutant Curaçao and Tunisia (who lost 1–5 to Sweden)—most underdogs performed admirably. Some even surprised, such as Qatar and Cape Verde. Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, held Switzerland to a 1–1 draw, while Cape Verde pulled off a sensational scoreless draw against European champion Spain.

In addition, Australia pulled off an unexpected 2–0 victory over Turkey, which had been considered a dark horse. And Haiti also put up a decent fight in its 0–1 loss to Scotland, remaining in contention. The Democratic Republic of the Congo pulled off a real upset, earning a 1-1 draw against co-favorite Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unpleasant Side Notes

As was to be feared, political controversies accompanied the start of the 2026 World Cup. In particular, the U.S.’s stricter entry requirements are causing complications and sparking debate. Several officials from the Iranian delegation, for example, were denied visas, including federation representatives and key staff members. The team had to relocate its base camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, overcome numerous hurdles to enter the U.S. for the match, and travel back to Mexico immediately after the 2–2 draw.

Other cases also raised the question of whether U.S. border policy is compatible with the goal of an open World Cup. For example, Somali referee Omar Artan, who had been nominated for the World Cup, was denied entry to the U.S. despite being scheduled to participate and will miss the tournament. Others complained about time-consuming entry checks that they perceived as harassment.

It seemed almost cynical that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey—who faces charges of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault—was allowed to enter the U.S. but was then barred from traveling to Canada for the Africans’ first group stage match.