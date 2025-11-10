Nati director Pierluigi Tami comments on the Okafor case Keystone

At a press conference, Nati director Pierluigi Tami shows no understanding for an interview given by Noah Okafor. However, he does not want to settle the matter until after the end of the World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The main topic of Tami's press conference was Noah Okafor - a player who last received a call-up for the national team in November 2024. The occasion was an interview the attacking player gave to the newspaper "The Athletic" in which he criticized his omission for Switzerland's last two games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Okafor criticized the prevailing radio silence between him and those responsible for the national team. He said he had been told by his brother that he was on the standby list this time. "They put me on the list but don't even ask me how I feel or if my body is okay. That makes no sense to me. For me, that's the biggest disappointment," he said plainly. He also can't understand why nobody has congratulated him on his move to Leeds United.

The lack of understanding is mutual, as Tami also made it clear that it was the wrong time to make a personal problem with the coach public. In such a case, it is important to seek a discussion. "Two criteria are taken into account for a nomination to the national team: performance at the club and compliance with the coach's requirements. In Noah's case, neither of these criteria are met. I expect patience and humility from him and support Murat's decision 100 percent."

Tami did not deny that Okafor has the necessary qualities. He has of course taken note of the fact that Okafor is doing better again following his move from AC Milan to Leeds. He has scored two goals in eight league games for the Premier League club. Tami emphasized: "I think we need qualities like that." Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Okafor can still play a role in the national team as long as Yakin is the coach or whether too many dishes have already been broken between the two. "With an interview like this, the distance (to Yakin) doesn't get any smaller," said Tami.

After the end of qualifying, Tami wants to sort out the situation, but not until then. "The priority now is to have a good preparation for the important game against Sweden (on November 15 in Geneva) and also the one against Kosovo (November 18 in Pristina). We have everything we need. Our performances make me feel positive. I don't want this case to become an issue in the team," he explained.

A win against Sweden should secure Switzerland a ticket to next year's World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA. "But we mustn't count too much," warned Tami. "The focus is on our performance."