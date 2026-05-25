Pierluigi Tami, director of the national teams, is looking forward to the World Cup "with a very positive feeling" Keystone

At the start of preparations in St. Gallen, Pierluigi Tami is looking forward to the World Cup in North America. The outgoing national team director is going into his last tournament with a "very positive feeling".

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Tami's confidence is primarily based on the national team's superior qualification. "We saw a consistently convincing team there. They impressed with their quality, continuity and intensity," said the 64-year-old at the press conference. If the team can build on this, he is not worried about making it through the group stage.

What happens after that is more difficult to predict due to the new tournament format. The increase in the number of participants from 32 to 48 teams means that there will be sixteen quarter-finals at this World Cup for the first time - one more knockout round than before. However, Tami has indicated that he expects at least one team to reach the round of 16.

"Squad not drawn by lot"

The quality of the squad has increased once again. "We could easily have taken 30 players with us," said Tami. Coach Murat Yakin tended to rely on experience rather than youth. In addition to Alvyn Sanches (23), he also left talents such as Sascha Britschgi (19), Zachary Athekame and Alessandro Vogt (both 21) at home. "Everyone had different arguments for being called up. They're not there this time, but they're the national team of the future."

Tami does not see potential gaps, such as the lack of a second skilled right-back, as a problem either. "Murat didn't pick the squad at random," he said. "There is a clear idea behind every name. We have several flexible players in the squad and I have complete confidence in this team."

Preparation for local conditions

The team, which will be complete by Thursday, will be prepared for the tournament conditions over the next few days. The early arrival eleven days before the first group game is intended to prevent possible fatigue due to the time difference. The players will also be prepared for the special kick-off times with training sessions scheduled for the morning: All of Switzerland's group matches will take place at 12 noon local time.

"Our staff is more professional than ever before, we are well prepared," said Tami. After two World Cups as match analyst (2006 and 2010), this is his second World Cup as director. Tami hopes that the best is yet to come at the end of his career.