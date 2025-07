Elegant, but in the end, a lost art: Jil Teichmann fails in the 1st round at Wimbledon Keystone

Jil Teichmann is another Swiss player to fail in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. The left-hander was defeated 4:6, 5:7 by the Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the duel between two players who had never won a match on the grass at Wimbledon, Bronzetti (WTA 63) was the slightly more consistent player than Teichmann, who is ranked exactly 30 places lower.

This leaves Belinda Bencic as the only hope for a Swiss tennis pro in the 2nd round.