Super League Thanks to Vogt, St.Gallen win against the bottom team after all

SDA

28.2.2026 - 20:21

St.Gallen win against Winterthur after falling behind late on and deal the bottom team another blow.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2026, 20:21

28.02.2026, 20:36

It looked for a long time as if Winterthur would finally be able to celebrate another success. Pajtim Kasami gave Winterthur the lead after 21 minutes, and when Carlo Boukhalfa failed to beat Stefanos Kapino with a penalty before the break, Fortuna finally seemed to be with Winterthur again on Saturday.

But as the saying goes, a game lasts 90 minutes and is only finished when the referee blows his whistle. Alessandro Vogt let the St.Gallen team celebrate after 77 and 92 minutes. With his second goal, St.Gallen's top scorer was successful from the spot.

However, it remains to be seen how long Vogt will continue to wear the St.Gallen shirt. He has been linked with a move to TSG Hoffenheim in the summer.

