Exclusively on blue News The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony now live

Fabienne Kipfer

16.9.2024

For the 76th time, the Emmy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles. blue News is showing the most important television award exclusively. Be there live.

16.09.2024, 00:00

16.09.2024, 13:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 76th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday night in Los Angeles.
  • The world's most important television award will be hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Eugene and his son Dan Levy.
  • Missed the livestream? On blue Zoom, you can watch the entire awards ceremony in two-channel audio with commentary by comedian Frank Richter and blue News film expert Fabian Tschamper.
Show more

The Emmy Awards are considered the most prestigious television award in the world. Every year, outstanding achievements in series, mini-series, films and specials are honored.

Alongside the Oscars and Grammys, they are among the most important events in the international entertainment industry.

This year, the world's most important television award will be hosted by Canadian actor and comedian Eugene and his son Dan Levy.

Emmys 2024 at blue News.

Emmys 2024 at blue News"The Bear" and "Shogun" are the favorites

If you love series, you can watch the entire show live on blue News.

Be there live when the stars walk the red carpet in Los Angeles. The show starts at 2 o'clock.

Our film expert Fabian Tschamper will tell you who will almost certainly win the race.

