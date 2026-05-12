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Super League The barrage may take place earlier

SDA

12.5.2026 - 15:29

The barrage may take place two days earlier
The barrage may take place two days earlier
Keystone

In the barrage between the penultimate team in the Super League and the second-placed team in the Challenge League, the lower-ranked team will play the first leg at home. This was the result of the Swiss Football League draw.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 15:29

12.05.2026, 15:42

Who will meet in the duel for the last available place in the upcoming Super League season is still as open as when it will even take place. If the Grasshoppers defend their penultimate place in the Super League, the first leg - against Aarau or Vaduz - will take place next Monday. The second leg at the Letzigrund would take place in a week's time on Thursday.

Because GC will not have its home stadium available after Thursday, May 21, due to the Metallica concert on May 27 and the associated preparations, the barrage would have to be brought forward by two days if the Zurich team were to take part. If Winterthur overtakes the record champions in the standings, the game will be played on the original dates, with the first leg on Wednesday, May 20, and the second leg on Saturday, May 23.

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