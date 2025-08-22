The best goalie, two fixed points and three promoted players - Gallery Dortmund's mainstay: Together with striker Serhou Guirassy, Gregor Kobel bears most of the responsibility at Borussia Dortmund Image: Keystone Leon Avdullahu wants to build on his performances at FC Basel at Hoffenheim Image: Keystone Miro Muheim is one of the key players for Bundesliga returnees Hamburger SV Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi brings creativity to the game at Europa League participants Freiburg Image: Keystone Nico Elvedi enters his eleventh season at Borussia Mönchengladbach Image: Keystone The best goalie, two fixed points and three promoted players - Gallery Dortmund's mainstay: Together with striker Serhou Guirassy, Gregor Kobel bears most of the responsibility at Borussia Dortmund Image: Keystone Leon Avdullahu wants to build on his performances at FC Basel at Hoffenheim Image: Keystone Miro Muheim is one of the key players for Bundesliga returnees Hamburger SV Image: Keystone Johan Manzambi brings creativity to the game at Europa League participants Freiburg Image: Keystone Nico Elvedi enters his eleventh season at Borussia Mönchengladbach Image: Keystone

14 Swiss players will be involved in the Bundesliga in the new season. Gregor Kobel is considered the best goalkeeper in the league, Leon Avdullahu and three newly promoted players are among the newcomers. An overview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The best

Gregor Kobel has no shortage of big-name suitors. But the Swiss international goalkeeper will continue to play for Borussia Dortmund next season - and showed just how valuable he is to BVB in Monday's 1-0 win in the cup against third-division side Rot-Weiss Essen. Together with striker Serhou Guirassy, he is the key figure in coach Niko Kovac's team, which just managed to qualify for the Champions League last season with a strong finish. For some experts, Kobel is the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.

The newcomers

After winning the league title with FC Basel, Leon Avdullahu is on the verge of establishing himself in the Bundesliga as a new signing from Hoffenheim. The 21-year-old youth international, who plays in defensive midfield, has earned himself a regular place in the squad during preparations and is already regarded as a mainstay in the heavily rebuilt team, which is expected to return to the European places after a complicated season.

Full-backs Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti returned to the top flight with former Bundesliga dinosaurs Hamburger SV after seven years in the second tier. They took on different roles in the process: Muheim was one of the top performers, Hefti one of the substitutes. That will remain the case; Hefti is now even on the sidelines. Joël Schmid was promoted with 1. FC Köln and is expected to be in the starting eleven for the opener in Mainz on Sunday.

The hopefuls

Johan Manzambi played his way into the spotlight from the third tier at Europa League participants Freiburg last season, earned his first call-up to the senior national team and could follow on from that in 2025/26. The 19-year-old midfielder is regarded by the Breisgauers as a man for creative moments, but his starting eleven appearances also depend on the tactics and style of play of the opponent. He headed a ball against the crossbar in the 2-0 win in the Cup against regional league side Lotte.

In Stuttgart, Luca Jaquez could earn a regular place in central defense. He is likely to start against Union Berlin on Saturday, but has competition breathing down his neck. Teammate Leonidas Stergiou has only just recovered from a foot injury and will have to fight his way back into the team.

The tried and tested

Nico Elvedi is entering his eleventh season (!) as a central defender for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Despite his intentions, a move to a bigger club never materialized - to the delight of Gladbach, who consistently rely on the Swiss international defender. With Haris Tabakovic, who plays for Bosnia, another Swiss element is likely to be part of the Gladbach starting eleven, at least at the start of the season, due to the prolonged absence of Tim Kleindienst.

The bench players

Jonas Omlin will probably also belong to this category. The Mönchengladbach goalkeeper, who has worn the captain's armband in the meantime but has been repeatedly thwarted by injuries, will start the season as number 2 behind Moritz Nicolas.

Aurèle Amenda is still fighting for playing time in Frankfurt - as is 19-year-old Bruno Ogbus in Freiburg, who is returning from a torn Achilles tendon. Cédric Zesiger has to take a back seat in Augsburg's defender hierarchy. Former captain Silvan Widmer now only plays a minor role at Mainz.

The coach

Gerardo Seoane is entering his third season as coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Despite finishing 14th and 10th, the initial criticism has died down. With a salary of 3.2 million euros, the 46-year-old coach from central Switzerland and former Lucerne, YB and Leverkusen coach is one of the best-paid coaches in the league in fifth place according to Bild Sport. Qualifying for a European competition for the first time in his third year with Seoane would also be a great success for the Foals this season.

The dropouts

Granit Xhaka returned to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen at the age of 32. The captain of the Swiss national team wants to lead promoted Sunderland to relegation. Fabian Rieder is back at Stade Rennes after his loan spell at Stuttgart, Edimilson Fernandes left Mainz for good and returned to Young Boys in Switzerland. Noah Loosli was relegated with Bochum and will play in the Bundesliga 2 next season, as will Cedric Itten (Düsseldorf), Jan Elvedi (Kaiserslautern), Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke), Noah Rupp (Karlsruhe) and goalkeeper Marko Rajkovacic (Braunschweig).