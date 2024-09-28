The GC players celebrate the early 1:0 by Giotto Morandi in Bern's Wankdorf Keystone

Champions YB are still waiting for their first home win. The Bernese lost 0:1 against Grasshoppers.

SDA

The Young Boys are still struggling. Last week, the spell finally seemed to be broken with the 4:1 win against Winterthur, the first championship victory in the seventh round. Now, however, the Bernese team fell back into their old ways and showed a lack of passion, especially in the first half. This was despite the fact that the Grasshoppers had taken the lead early on.

In the 4th minute, a shot from Giotto Morandi was deflected in such a way that it landed in a high arc in the net. Even GC coach Marco Schällibaum did not seem to realize at first that the ball was actually in the goal. It was the 25-year-old Morandi's third league goal. He had already given GC a 1-0 lead against Lugano and Yverdon, but his team lost 2-1 on both occasions. This time, GC saved the three points over time.

Bern, who were harmless for a long time, put on more pressure in the second half, but repeatedly failed to score against GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel or themselves. As a result, YB failed to build up a good feeling ahead of the Champions League match against Barcelona on Tuesday. In addition, captain Loris Benito, who had only just returned from injury, had to be substituted with a knock. Coach Patrick Rahmen's team remain on six points, leaving only Winterthur behind them in the table.

GC, on the other hand, confirmed their recent upward trend with their first win in Bern since April 2017. Including the Cup win against Thun, the Zurich side have won three of their last five games and also drew against Servette.

Telegram

Young Boys - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:1)

26'203 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goal: 4th Morandi (Lee Young-Jun) 0:1.

Young Boys: von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Benito (72. Zoukrou), Abdu Conté (46. Hadjam); Niasse; Males (46. Imeri), Ugrinic, Monteiro; Ganvoula (71. Itten), Virginius (71. Colley).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz (46. Abels), Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Ndenge, Abrashi (32. Meyer); Choinière (85. Muci), Morandi, Kittel (74. Schürpf); Lee Young-Jun (85. Bojang).

Cautions: 8th Abrashi, 10th Kittel, 17th Niasse, 72nd Lee Young-Jun.

