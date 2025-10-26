The disappointment is written all over the faces of Xherdan Shaqiri and Andrej Bacanin after the 5-1 defeat Keystone

FC Basel concede their heaviest defeat of the season so far at Lausanne-Sport. The champions went down 5-1 to their fearsome opponents.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne-Sport have developed into an unpleasant opponent for FCB in recent years. Of the last 15 games against the Vaud side, Basel have only won one. Ludovic Magnin's team were therefore warned, but still played awkwardly and lacked concentration against Lausanne, who are getting better and better under coach Peter Zeidler. The 5:0 against YB in the last home game at the beginning of the month was impressively confirmed.

Basel's defeat at the Stade de la Tuilière became apparent early on. After just over five minutes, a mistake by Jonas Adjetey led to Théo Bair's first goal. Less than a quarter of an hour later, Olivier Custodio increased the lead with a penalty. Bair, who has now scored five goals this season, made it 3:0 after a corner kick. Although Magnin made three substitutions at the break, Basel remained vulnerable. Gaoussou Diakité and Alban Ajdini increased the lead to 5:0 before Bénie Traoré scored Basel's consolation goal with a penalty.

Basel had good chances to score, for example when Xherdan Shaqiri hit the post after just under an hour, but they were not efficient enough to keep up with Lausanne, who have now been unbeaten in all competitions for eight games.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Basel 5:1 (3:0)

7956 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 6. Bair (Diakite) 1:0. 17. Custodio (penalty) 2:0. 35. Bair (Mouanga) 3:0. 55. Diakite (Roche) 4:0. 66. Ajdini 5:0. 85. Traoré (penalty) 5:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana; Roche; Sigua (82. Butler-Oyedeji), Custodio (61. Lekoueiry), Beloko (60. Mollet); Bair (65. Ajdini), Diakite (60. Kana Biyik).

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg, Adjetey (60. Barisic), Daniliuc, Schmid; Metinho, Koindredi; Agbonifo (46. Soticek), Shaqiri (80. Bacanin), Otele (46. Traoré); Ajeti (46. Broschinski).

Remarks: Cautions: 16th Ajeti, 55th Diakite, 62nd Metinho, 89th Soticek.