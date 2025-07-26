Xherdan Shaqiri struggles in FC Basel's season opener Keystone

Champions Basel started the 2025/26 Super League season with a defeat, losing 2-1 at St. Gallen on coach Ludovic Magnin's debut, while Lucerne won 3-2 at Grasshoppers.

Willem Geubbels and Lukas Görtler turned the game around for St. Gallen in the second half. Before the break, an own goal by Görtler following a corner had given FCB a flattering lead.

The new coach also started with a defeat at Grasshoppers. The Zurich side, newly coached by Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner, lost 3-2 to Luzern after leading twice in the first half.

Sion had won the opening match on Friday evening against FC Zurich 3-2 thanks to three goals after the 80th minute.

The results of the 1st round:

Saturday: Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3 (2:2). St. Gallen - Basel 2:1 (0:1). - Other game on Saturday: Young Boys - Servette (20.30). - Friday's result: Zurich - Sion 2:3 (1:0).