  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League The champions lose in St. Gallen

SDA

26.7.2025 - 19:59

Xherdan Shaqiri struggles in FC Basel's season opener
Xherdan Shaqiri struggles in FC Basel's season opener
Keystone

Champions Basel started the 2025/26 Super League season with a defeat, losing 2-1 at St. Gallen on coach Ludovic Magnin's debut, while Lucerne won 3-2 at Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 19:59

26.07.2025, 20:00

Willem Geubbels and Lukas Görtler turned the game around for St. Gallen in the second half. Before the break, an own goal by Görtler following a corner had given FCB a flattering lead.

The new coach also started with a defeat at Grasshoppers. The Zurich side, newly coached by Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner, lost 3-2 to Luzern after leading twice in the first half.

Sion had won the opening match on Friday evening against FC Zurich 3-2 thanks to three goals after the 80th minute.

The results of the 1st round:

Saturday: Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3 (2:2). St. Gallen - Basel 2:1 (0:1). - Other game on Saturday: Young Boys - Servette (20.30). - Friday's result: Zurich - Sion 2:3 (1:0).

More from the department

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3. Two Lucerne debutants spoil GC's start to the season

Grasshoppers - Lucerne 2:3Two Lucerne debutants spoil GC's start to the season

St. Gallen - Basel 2:1. FC Basel loses its first game under Ludovic Magnin

St. Gallen - Basel 2:1FC Basel loses its first game under Ludovic Magnin

Formula E. 7th place for Mortara as Swiss best result

Formula E7th place for Mortara as Swiss best result