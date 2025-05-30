The crowning glory should follow the masterly performance - Gallery Yann Sommer at training last Monday Image: Keystone The Swiss goalkeeper helped Inter Milan to victory against FC Barcelona in the semi-final second leg with a brilliant performance Image: Keystone Yann Sommer officially retired from the Swiss national team last October Image: Keystone He had already said his official farewell to the national team in a hotel at Zurich airport in mid-August Image: Keystone Sommer made his last appearance with Switzerland at Euro 2024 in the quarter-final against England Image: Keystone He won the league title with Inter Milan in spring 2024; this season, he and Milan were beaten by SSC Napoli Image: Keystone The crowning glory should follow the masterly performance - Gallery Yann Sommer at training last Monday Image: Keystone The Swiss goalkeeper helped Inter Milan to victory against FC Barcelona in the semi-final second leg with a brilliant performance Image: Keystone Yann Sommer officially retired from the Swiss national team last October Image: Keystone He had already said his official farewell to the national team in a hotel at Zurich airport in mid-August Image: Keystone Sommer made his last appearance with Switzerland at Euro 2024 in the quarter-final against England Image: Keystone He won the league title with Inter Milan in spring 2024; this season, he and Milan were beaten by SSC Napoli Image: Keystone

Yann Sommer returns to his former home of Munich for the Champions League final. The 36-year-old can crown his career at the home of his many critics.

The list of titles that Yann Sommer has collected in his almost 20 years as a professional is long and varied. It ranges from winning the Liechtenstein Cup with Vaduz in 2008 to the Italian championship title last spring. But the Basel player has yet to win an international title. The fact that, at the age of 36, he has been given the chance to change that on the most beautiful stage in club football, he acknowledges with a simple: "Unbelievable!"

Less than a year ago, Sommer announced his retirement from the Swiss national team in a hotel at Zurich airport. The 94-time international reminisced, but also made it clear that he still has other goals in mind. "I still get goosebumps when I walk out onto the pitch in Milan," he explained during his flying visit to Switzerland.

At the time, Sommer was consistently positive about the future and was as friendly and respectful as he has always been in public throughout his career. He didn't say a bad word when he left the national team after Euro 2024, even though his departure was somewhat reminiscent of being booted out. Sommer made way for the younger and taller Gregor Kobel. Despite his fantastic performances, the long-serving national goalkeeper was always a little underestimated: a little too small, a little too nice.

Finally with a top European club

The fact that Sommer, who has been playing at the highest level at Inter Milan for two seasons, can now win his biggest title in Munich of all places on Saturday is a nice nod in the direction of his critics. Quite a few in Germany's football capital considered the goalkeeper, at 1.83 m, to be too small and his reach too limited to establish himself at FC Bayern. This was one of the reasons why 170 games at FC Basel and eight and a half years at Borussia Mönchengladbach were followed by just six months at Bayern Munich.

At Inter, Sommer finally made his breakthrough at a top European club. For the past two seasons, he has almost consistently performed at the highest level, as is expected in Serie A, which is full of good goalkeepers. And from time to time he does more than just play well, he really shines and decides games, as he has done in the past for Switzerland, Basel, GC, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich. The semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona was Sommer's masterstroke. He led Inter to the final with fantastic saves.

In the footsteps of Shaqiri and Akanji

Sommer will be the ninth Swiss to reach the final of the most important European Cup on Saturday evening in front of around half a billion TV viewers, a year after Kobel became the first Swiss goalkeeper to do so. Stéphane Chapuisat, Ciriaco Sforza, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ivan Rakitic and Manuel Akanji all emerged victorious from the finals and played roles of varying importance. For Sommer, one thing is already clear after the duels against Barcelona: if Inter win the Champions League for the fourth time, Sommer will play a big part in it.