Virgil van Dijk leads the Elftal in what will probably be his last World Cup as captain Keystone

The Netherlands are traditionally among the favorites at major tournaments. However, they have never won a World Cup title despite three appearances in the final. Now, overseas, it should finally be possible.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 62nd minute of the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg has begun. Arjen Robben runs alone towards Iker Casillas. The Spanish goalkeeper stands still for a long time, but then makes the supposedly decisive move in the wrong direction. The way is clear for Oranje to take the lead. But instead of lobbing the ball over the already beaten Casillas and into the goal, Robben shoots the ball at the keeper's right foot. Gone was the golden chance to lift the golden World Cup trophy, which the Spaniards won thanks to a goal from Andres Iniesta shortly before the end of extra time.

The scene is emblematic of the Netherlands' performance at the World Cup. The Elftal have reached the final three times. They have never won the Jules Rimet Cup. In 1974 and 1978, they lost out to Germany and Argentina respectively. The fact that Oranje can boast no more than one European Championship title (1988) is astonishing considering players such as Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp and Clarence Seedorf, especially as there have been several golden generations.

Van der Vaart pessimistic

It would be an exaggeration to call the current Elftal a golden generation. If Rafael van der Vaart has his way, they are miles away from it. "Apart from Virgil van Dijk, nobody would have played a role for us," said the midfielder, who was unable to prevent the decisive goal against Iniesta in 2010. Van Dijk, who will soon be 35, will lead the team together with midfield strategist Frenkie de Jong.

The mixture of experienced players and up-and-coming talent is just right. Bart Verbruggen is likely to keep goal. The 23-year-old has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since moving from Anderlecht to Brighton three years ago. Ronald Koeman is spoiled for choice in practically every position - despite the absence of Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons. Surprisingly and of his own free will, the Bonds coach opted not to play full-back Jeremie Frimpong from Liverpool FC.

Question marks behind the goal factory

The only area where Oranje lacked a bit of penetration was in the center of the attack. Koeman's regular striker Memphis Depay scored eight goals in the qualifiers. However, the opponents - Finland, Lithuania, Malta and Poland - were not too great a yardstick. In addition, the 32-year-old only returned from injury shortly before the World Cup. And: the record goalscorer (55 goals) no longer plays at the very highest level and has been earning his money in Brazil for two years.

In the up-and-coming Brian Brobbey, who has performed well alongside Granit Xhaka at Sunderland, there is a young striker who is just getting started. And in the 33-year-old Wout Weghorst, Koeman has a crusher up his sleeve who already proved four years ago in the quarter-final against Argentina that he is always good for a goal (or two).

Since 1974, the Netherlands have always reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup. An end to this streak is not on the cards in the land of Totaalvoetbal. Even though Group F is one of the strongest in the tournament, the preliminary round is likely to be just a stopover. The Elftal, who will set up base camp in Kansas City, will face Japan in the opening match. This will be followed by a clash with Sweden, before Tunisia await at the end of the preliminary round.

An auspicious prediction

The Dutch are not particularly popular with the bookmakers. The big favorites for the title are Spain and France. England, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal are also expected to do better. And even their hated neighbors Germany are considered to have a better chance.

However, a German economist and investment strategist of all people is likely to give the Dutch hope. Joachim Klement has correctly predicted the last three world champions with his forecasting model. And now he is betting on the Netherlands. "The Dutch don't have the star players like France or Spain," he told Focus magazine. "But it's a team that is very balanced. There are world-class players in every position." Klement predicts that the Netherlands will face Spain in the semi-finals. "And it's simply this element of luck that speaks in favor of the Netherlands in my model and leads them to the final." It would be a late revenge for the title lost in 2010.