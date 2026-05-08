Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) wants to defend his victory at the Bern Grand Prix 2025. KEYSTONE

The world's top running athletes and thousands of running enthusiasts meet up for the Bern Grand Prix. It's all about victory on the unique course through Bern's old town, past the Bärengraben and Bern Cathedral.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Grand Prix of Bern this Saturday, May 9, has 37,870 registrations this year - beating last year's record figures. Due to the high demand, several categories had to be closed early.

The heart of the GP Bern is the 10-mile or 16-kilometre race through the old town and along the River Aare. There is also the 4.7-kilometre Old Town GP and the 1.6-kilometre course for schoolchildren.

37,870 runners have registered for this year's Bern Grand Prix. (archive picture) Keystone

Can Kamworor defend his title?

There is a special starting position in the elite men's field this year. The course record holder and last year's GP winner has clear ambitions and sees no limits when it comes to the course record. But the competition is ready. Two-time GP winner Dominic Lobalu is likely to be in contention for victory - and local hero Matthias Kyburz is also looking forward to his "home race".

Liaci and Vonlanthen among the favorites

Rebecca Chepkwemoi, last year's women's winner, will also be at the start of the GP. Oria Liaci, who placed second last year, is one of the co-favorites. As is Fabienne Vonlanthen, the 2025 Swiss champion over the 10 km, half marathon and marathon distances, who is taking part in the GP for the first time.

Follow the race on blue Zoom

You can followthe 10-mile race liveon blue Zoom from 15:35. The event will be commented on by running expert Markus Ryffel and long-time sports presenter Peter Minder.