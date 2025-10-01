This time the four goals were enough for Dortmund - Gallery Anthony Gordon scores twice from the spot Image: Keystone Gonçalo Ramos gives PSG a late boost in Barcelona Image: Keystone This time the four goals were enough for Dortmund - Gallery Anthony Gordon scores twice from the spot Image: Keystone Gonçalo Ramos gives PSG a late boost in Barcelona Image: Keystone

In the giants' duel between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the French side came out on top on the second matchday of the league phase in the Champions League. Dortmund, meanwhile, celebrated their first full victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the duel that most of European football was looking forward to with great anticipation. Here FC Barcelona, there Paris Saint-Germain. However, the clash between the Spanish champions and the defending Champions League champions did not deliver the spectacle that the fixture seemed to promise. Ferran Torres put the Catalans ahead after 19 minutes with a magisterial pass from Marcus Rashford, before Senny Mayulu equalized before the break.

After that, most of the game in Barcelona's Olympic Stadium was a bit of a stalemate. There was no disguising the fact that both teams were without several key players due to injury. Nevertheless, Luis Enrique's team repeatedly went on the offensive - and were rewarded. After Kang-In Lee hit the post shortly after coming on, Gonçalo Ramos finished off a quick counter-attack to make it 2:1.

Another four goals for BVB

Borussia Dortmund had squandered victory in extremis against Juventus on the first matchday in Turin and ultimately had to settle for a point in a 4-4 draw. This time, the Germans scored four goals again - but Gregor Kobel was only beaten once against Bilbao, allowing BVB to secure their first victory.

Monaco, with Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, held Manchester City to a point at home. Erling Haaland scored twice for Pep Guardiola's side, but Teze and Eric Dier with a penalty in the 90th minute rescued a point for the former YB coach.

Newcastle United also picked up their first win of the season. The Magpies ran out confident 4-0 winners against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise early on Wednesday evening, with Anthony Gordon scoring twice from the penalty spot (43rd, 64th) after Nick Woltemade had opened the scoring (17th). Harvey Barnes scored the final goal ten minutes before the end (80). A little later, Fabian Schär was also allowed to play a few minutes. Marc Giger was substituted for the Belgians at the break.

Karabakh Agdam, on the other hand, remain unblemished in the top flight. The newcomers from Azerbaijan beat FC Copenhagen, who had spoiled FC Basel's participation in this competition, 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half.

Ranking and telegrams:

1. Bayern Munich 2/6 (8-2). 2. Real Madrid 2/6 (7:1). 3. Paris Saint-Germain 2/6 (6-1). 4. Inter Milan 2/6 (5-0). 5. Arsenal 2/6 (4-0). 6. Karabakh Agdam 2/6 (5-2). 7. Borussia Dortmund 2/4 (8:5). 8. Manchester City 2/4 (4:2). 9. Tottenham Hotspur 2/4 (3-2). 10. Atlético Madrid 2/3 (7-4). 11. Newcastle United 2/3 (5-2). 12. Marseille 2/3 (5-2). 13th FC Brugge 2/3 (5-3). 13. Sporting Lisbon 2/3 (5-3). 15. Eintracht Frankfurt 2/3 (6:6). 16. FC Barcelona 2/3 (3:3). 17th Liverpool 2/3 (3-3). 18. Chelsea 2/3 (2:3). 19. Napoli 2/3 (2:3). 20. Union Saint-Gilloise 2/3 (3:5). 21. Galatasaray Istanbul 2/3 (2:5). 22nd Atalanta Bergamo 2/3 (2:5). 23 Juventus Turin 2/2 (6:6). 24 Bodö/Glimt 2/2 (4:4). 25. Bayer Leverkusen 2/2 (3:3). 26. Villarreal 2/1 (2:3). 27. PSV Eindhoven 2/1 (2:4). 28. FC Copenhagen 2/1 (2:4). 29. Olympiakos Piraeus 2/1 (0-2). 30. Monaco 2/1 (3:6). 31 Slavia Prague 2/1 (2-5). 32nd Pafos 2/1 (1:5). 33 Benfica Lisbon 2/0 (2/4). 34 Athletic Bilbao 2/0 (1:6). 35 Ajax Amsterdam 2/0 (0:6). 36. Kairat Almaty 2/0 (1:9).

Karabakh Agdam - FC Copenhagen 2-0 (1-0). - SR Gozubuyuk (NED). - Goals: 28. Zoubir 1:0. 83. Addai 2:0.

Union Saint-Gilloise - Newcastle United 0:4 (0:2). - SR Schnyder (SUI). - Goals: 17 Woltemade 0:1. 43 Gordon (penalty) 0:2. 64 Gordon (penalty) 0:3. 80 Barnes 0:4. - Comments: Union Saint-Gilloise with Giger (from 46), Newcastle United with Schär (from 83).

FC Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain 1:2 (1:1). - Ref Oliver (ENG). - Goals: 19 Torres 1:0. 38 Mayulu 1:1. 90 Ramos 1:2.

Borussia Dortmund - Athletic Bilbao 4:1 (1:0). - Referee Marciniak (POL). - Goals: 28. Svensson 1:0. 50. Chukwuemeka 2:0. 61. Guruzeta 2:1. 82. Guirassy 3:1. 91. Brandt 4:1. - Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Bayer Leverkusen - PSV Eindhoven 1:1 (0:0). - SR Nyberg (SWE). - Goals: 65. Kofane 1:0. 72. Saibari 1:1.

Arsenal - Olympiakos Piraeus 2:0 (1:0). - SR Letexier (FRA). - Goals: 12 Martinelli 1:0. 92 Saka 2:0.

Monaco - Manchester City 2:2 (1:2). - SR Manzano (ESP). - Goals: 15 Haaland 0:1. 18 Teze 1:1. 44 Haaland 1:2. 90 Dier (penalty) 2:2. - Comments: Monaco with Köhn, without Zakaria (injured).

Napoli - Sporting Lisbon 2:1 (1:0). - SR Makkelie (NED). - Goals: 36 Hojlund 1:0. 62 Suarez (penalty) 1:1. 79 Hojlund 2:1.

Villarreal - Juventus 2:2 (1:0). - Refereed by Kovacs (ROU). - Goals: 18 Mikautadze 1:0. 49 Gatti 1:1. 56 Conceição 1:2. 90 Veiga 2:2.