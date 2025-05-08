  1. Residential Customers
Football "The goal is to make history"

SDA

8.5.2025 - 10:40

"The goal is to make history," says Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain. To do so, the French side must win the final against Inter Milan with Yann Sommer in Munich on May 31.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2025, 10:40

08.05.2025, 11:45

"We want to be the first to win this long-awaited trophy for PSG. It's a project that has changed enormously in the last year and one in which I'm really thriving as a coach," said Luis Enrique after the first and second leg victories over Arsenal.

The coach's pride resonates strongly. For years, PSG sought success with over-players. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, they at least made it to the final in 2020, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. With Lionel Messi alongside Neymar and Mbappé (from 2021 to 2023), PSG's top tier was full of disappointments.

With youngsters

This season, Paris Saint-Germain are no longer a rag-tag bunch of mega-stars. Primarily, the team is the star - and the new stars are young and dynamic. In front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (26), seven players who are not yet 25 - Nuno Mendes (22), Willian Pacho (23), João Neves (20), Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (24), Désiré Doué (19), Bradley Barcola (22) and Gonçalo Ramos (23) - are part of the squad.

The coach really likes what he sees from his team. Luis Enrique: "My aim is to ensure that the team pleases the fans every day. All that's missing now is the final step - winning the grand final! The club deserves the Champions League. And the fans have deserved this title for a long time."

"We were almost eliminated in November"

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the generous president of PSG, who has been investing heavily in the Champions League title for years, echoes this sentiment. "I am extremely proud," said Al-Khelaifi. "We have shown that we are a great team. It was a long road, we were almost eliminated in November. But I have a message: we haven't reached our goal yet," he said in the interview zone.

The fans celebrated reaching the final for the first time in five years like a title. The large crowd first celebrated around the Prinzenpark Stadium, later parades moved towards the Champs-Elysées. The tenor of the fans: "We are super happy after having to wait years for something like this. We didn't even believe in it anymore, but now nothing can happen to us." This collective joy - triggered by PSG - is only good for the country, which is in a bad way.

