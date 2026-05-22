The Grasshoppers rejoice at winning the league Keystone

Two worlds open up after the final whistle of the barrage second leg at the Letzigrund in Zurich. While GC rejoices at having won the league, Aarau weeps at having missed out on promotion once again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the end, they lie on the floor - GC coach Peter Zeidler and captain Amir Abrashi. At just before eleven o'clock in the evening, the team had managed to stay in the league thanks to a victory secured in extra time (2:1). The barrage is over for the third time in a row and the burden that falls from the two, from all GC players at this moment, is visibly great.

"God meant well with us"

A little later, Abrashi appears before the media. With a split lip that has already been stitched up, he says: "The coach made a great decision today. I have to shake his hand, he actually decided the game." Abrashi doesn't let the fact that the decisive scene was a controversial penalty dampen his joy. He couldn't assess the situation. "I didn't see anything. I was black in the face anyway because of the emotions. The good Lord meant well with us."

"Thank God, thank God the game ended like that," said Samuel Krasniqi about the outcome of the game. The Grasshoppers midfielder emphasizes how great the burden is that now falls from his shoulders. The more than 18,000 fans had given them an extra boost. "They didn't have it easy either, for the third time in the barrage. We hope that we can give something back next year."

No promotion again

The emotional situation is different at Aarau. Like Abrashi and Zeidler, the visitors also slumped to the ground in the Letzigrund. Emotions overwhelmed the players, who had battled for 120 minutes. The club, which has been trying to gain promotion for eleven years, once again failed in the last few meters.

It is a defeat that the team will probably regret for a long time to come. Because the 80 points that Aarau collected this season would only have been enough for direct promotion twice in the past 20 years. And because the barrage ended as narrowly as nobody would have expected a year ago, when Aarau also met GC in the barrage and were already 4-0 down after the second leg.

Accordingly, coach Brunello Iacopetta and sporting director Elsad Zverotic are keen to emphasize the positives of the evening. "It's extremely bitter. We missed the target, that hurts a lot. But at the same time, I'm also extremely proud of this team," said the FCA coach. Zverotic added: "You can't blame the players. They gave everything they had."

Coach question should not be asked

Is Iacopetta simply not the right man for the job? "Those are nice questions again," said the coach. First and foremost, you have to be proud to have played such a season with Aarau. "You could see a huge difference compared to last year's barrage. That shows our character, our ability to learn." There is so much to build on.

Meanwhile, Zverotic expressed his confidence in the coach, who has been in charge of FCA since 2024. "He's doing an outstanding job. He's the coach who suits us and with whom we're going into the future," said the sporting director, who once played for Aarau himself.