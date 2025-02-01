Nikolas Muci equalizes for the Grasshoppers in the 86th minute Keystone

Grasshoppers continue their upward trend under coach Thomas Oral and remain unbeaten at Servette. The 1-1 draw in Geneva is the seventh Super League game in a row without defeat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zurich should not have complained about their first defeat since November 10. In the end, however, the trend continued: Servette failed to win for the ninth time in the last ten games, while Grasshoppers extended their unbeaten run.

In the absence of suspended central defender Saulo Decarli, the Hoppers' new defensive bulwark was beaten after three games without conceding a goal and the record champions have not won since September 2022 without captain Amir Abrashi, who is also suspended. Joker Nikolas Muci equalized for the Grasshoppers in the 86th minute. Dereck Kutesa had made it 1-0 in the 55th minute for the home team, who dominated the game for long stretches.

The Hoppers were able to equalize because Servette had missed the 2:0 a few times beforehand. Théo Magnin - like Kutesa in the first half - hit the post and a goal by Steve Rouiller was disallowed for offside.

GC keeper Justin Hammel, who once again had to reach behind him after 332 minutes without conceding a goal, had no chance with Kutesa's well-placed shot. As he initiated the 0:1 with a completely misplaced clearance, Hammel nevertheless bore the main blame for the deficit.

Telegram:

Servette - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0)

7628 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 55. Kutesa (Cognat) 1:0. 86. Muci (Verón Lupi) 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto (86. Ouattara), Adams, Rouiller, Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin; Stevanovic (79. Srdanovic), Antunes (79. Baron), Kutesa; Guillemenot (61. Crivelli).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Maurin (67. Verón Lupi), Meyer (78. Turhan), Ndenge, Kittel (79. Abels); Irankunda (90. Schürpf), Bojang (67. Muci).

Remarks: Cautions: 41 Mazikou, 57 Rouiller, 72 Schmitz.