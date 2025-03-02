GC celebrates the goal against YB by Sonny Kittel (2nd from left), who scored for the first time in Switzerland Keystone

Young Boys' race to catch up has been halted again for the time being. The Bernese lost 1-0 to Grasshoppers in Zurich and fell below the cut-off line again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old German Sonny Kittel scored his first goal in Switzerland in the 51st minute to make it 1-0 for GC. Although Young Boys won at the Letzigrund and in the Cup against FC Zurich during the week, they continue to struggle away from home in the championship. Of their last nine away games, YB have won just one (2:1 in Lausanne) with five defeats and three draws.

The success of the Grasshoppers, who won a home game for the first time since the end of August, fitted in well with the surprising results in the Sunday games of this 26th Super League round. FC Yverdon Sports held Luzern to a 2:2 draw - and should have won, as Yverdon led 2:0 until the 88th minute.

FC Lugano had already lost 3-0 at home to Zurich.

Basel had already won against Sion (2-0) and Servette the Léman derby in Lausanne (1-0) on Saturday. And although Winterthur outclassed FC St. Gallen 4:0, they were among the losers of the round on Sunday evening. The gap to Yverdon and Grasshoppers remains at 5 and 6 points respectively.

At the top of the table, Basel and Servette, Saturday's winners, moved slightly clear of Luzern and Lugano.

Results:

Saturday: Basel - Sion 2:0 (2:0). Winterthur - St. Gallen 4:0 (3:0). Lausanne-Sport - Servette 0:1 (0:1). - Sunday: Lugano - Zurich 0:3 (0:1). Grasshoppers - Young Boys 1:0 (0:0). Yverdon - Luzern 2:2 (0:0).

Ranking:

1. Basel 26/45 (55:28). 2. Servette 26/45 (42:35). 3. Lucerne 26/43 (46:40). 4. Lugano 26/42 (42:37). 5. Zurich 26/39 (35:34). 6. Lausanne-Sport 26/37 (43:34). 7. Young Boys 26/37 (39:34). 8. St. Gallen 26/36 (39:37). 9. Sion 26/30 (35:42). 10. Grasshoppers 26/26 (26:35). 11. Yverdon 26/25 (25:43). 12. Winterthur 26/20 (26:54).