Huge celebrations in north London: Arsenal fans celebrate the club's first league title since 2004 Keystone

Because rivals Manchester City only drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, Arsenal are English champions ahead of schedule. It is the 14th league title for the Londoners, the first for 22 years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Arsenal fulfilled their duty on Monday evening with a 1-0 home win against relegated Burnley, putting Manchester City under pressure to win. The Citizens were unable to withstand this pressure three days after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Coach Pep Guardiola's team were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, who are sixth in the table. After star striker Erling Haaland's equalizer, City briefly regained hope in stoppage time, but the visitors were unable to score a much-needed second goal against their opponents, who are now unbeaten in 17 consecutive games.

With a four-point deficit in the table, Manchester City can no longer catch leaders Arsenal on the final matchday on Sunday. The Londoners, who last became English champions in 2004 under coach Arsène Wenger, celebrated their 14th league title on the sofa. On May 30, coach Mikel Arteta's team will have the chance to crown their strong season in the Champions League final against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, star coach Pep Guardiola will miss out on the chance to win a third title in what appears to be his final season with Manchester City, after the Skyblues recently won the League Cup and the FA Cup. According to media reports, the Spaniard has already informed his players that he will step down at the end of the season after ten years as City coach.

Arsenal have been at the top of the table for most of the season since matchday 7. At one point, the Gunners had a comfortable lead before City caught up in a dramatic end to the season.