Ethan Meichtry scored the 1:0 and later had to leave the pitch injured Keystone

The outstanding FC Thun continued their winning streak with a 3-0 win in Winterthur.

The Bernese Oberland side celebrated their ninth success in a row and extended their lead at the top of the Super League to 14 points over St. Gallen.

The fact that the game at the Schützenwiese took place four days later than planned did not bother Thun. Although the league's high-flyers failed to take advantage of several scoring opportunities in the first half, they struck twice in the space of just under five minutes soon after the restart. Ethan Meichtry scored his eighth goal of the season before Elmin Rastoder scored his eleventh.

Rastoder's shot was aided by the fact that the turf in the penalty area, which had still been partially frozen last Saturday, was quite uneven and worn. Winterthur keeper Stefanos Kapino also looked unfortunate in this action. The Greek is not to be envied anyway. He later also conceded the 0:3 through Kastriot Imeri and had to make his 75th save in the current championship, more than any other goalkeeper in the Super League after 26 rounds.

FC Thun held their own and were confidently on course for victory after an even start. The only downer for Mauro Lustrinelli's team was the absence of shooting star Meichtry due to injury. The Swiss U21 international had to limp off the pitch after an hour with a sore knee.

Telegram and table:

Winterthur - Thun 0:3 (0:0)

7300 spectators. - SR Sanli. - Goals: 55. Meichtry (Matoshi) 0:1. 59. Rastoder (Matoshi) 0:2. 83. Imeri (Dursun) 0:3.

Winterthur: Kapino; Durrer, Arnold, Kryeziu; Rohner (60. Smith), Stéphane Cueni, Zuffi (76. Schneider), Sidler (88. Essiam); Jankewitz (60. Golliard); Hunziker, Burkart (76. Maluvunu).

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Montolio (85. Heule), Bamert, Bürki; Roth, Käit; Meichtry (65. Imeri), Matoshi (65. Reichmuth); Labeau (76. Dursun), Rastoder (76. Ibayi).

Remarks: Cautions: 24. Kryeziu.

1. Thun 26/61 (60:28). 2. St. Gallen 26/47 (51:32). 3. Lugano 26/46 (43:31). 4. Sion 26/40 (39:30). 5. Basel 26/40 (39:34). 6. Young Boys 26/36 (52:52). 7. Lucerne 26/33 (52:49). 8. Zurich 26/31 (39:50). 9. Lausanne-Sport 26/30 (39:42). 10. Servette 26/28 (44:51). 11. Grasshoppers 26/21 (34:47). 12. Winterthur 26/14 (29:75).